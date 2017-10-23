Microsoft Corp (MSFT.OQ)
MSFT.OQ on NASDAQ Stock Exchange Global Select Market
78.83USD
23 Oct 2017
78.83USD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.02 (+0.03%)
$0.02 (+0.03%)
Prev Close
$78.81
$78.81
Open
$79.00
$79.00
Day's High
$79.34
$79.34
Day's Low
$78.76
$78.76
Volume
5,896,404
5,896,404
Avg. Vol
6,636,599
6,636,599
52-wk High
$79.34
$79.34
52-wk Low
$57.29
$57.29
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|0.71
|June
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|15
|15
|15
|14
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|11
|11
|11
|12
|(3) HOLD
|7
|8
|9
|9
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.85
|1.89
|1.92
|1.94
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|25
|24,273.60
|24,551.20
|24,081.60
|--
|Quarter Ending Sep-18
|16
|25,568.70
|27,807.00
|24,278.70
|24,338.70
|Year Ending Jun-17
|27
|96,239.40
|96,522.00
|96,038.60
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|25
|104,528.00
|106,902.00
|101,597.00
|99,515.70
|Year Ending Jun-19
|24
|112,618.00
|119,371.00
|107,331.00
|106,135.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|27
|0.71
|0.78
|0.68
|--
|Quarter Ending Sep-18
|17
|0.79
|0.99
|0.75
|0.80
|Year Ending Jun-17
|31
|3.03
|3.11
|3.00
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|26
|3.20
|3.79
|2.98
|3.22
|Year Ending Jun-19
|24
|3.61
|4.43
|3.33
|3.50
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|5
|11.04
|13.00
|8.00
|9.12
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|24,273.60
|24,700.00
|426.41
|1.76
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|23,620.70
|23,557.00
|63.69
|0.27
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|25,282.30
|25,838.00
|555.67
|2.20
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|21,713.10
|22,334.00
|620.86
|2.86
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|22,148.50
|22,642.00
|493.50
|2.23
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|0.71
|0.98
|0.27
|38.79
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|0.70
|0.73
|0.03
|4.95
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|0.79
|0.84
|0.05
|6.11
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|0.68
|0.76
|0.08
|11.27
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|0.58
|0.69
|0.11
|18.82
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|24,273.60
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Sep-18
|25,568.70
|25,568.70
|25,442.40
|25,669.10
|24,338.70
|Year Ending Jun-17
|96,239.40
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|104,528.00
|104,526.00
|104,353.00
|104,437.00
|99,515.70
|Year Ending Jun-19
|112,618.00
|112,611.00
|111,943.00
|112,250.00
|106,135.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|0.71
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Sep-18
|0.79
|0.79
|0.77
|0.80
|0.80
|Year Ending Jun-17
|3.03
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|3.20
|3.20
|3.18
|3.22
|3.22
|Year Ending Jun-19
|3.61
|3.61
|3.56
|3.61
|3.50
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Sep-18
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Year Ending Jun-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Year Ending Jun-19
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Sep-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Jun-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Year Ending Jun-19
|0
|0
|2
|0
