Microsoft Corp (MSFT.OQ)

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Jun-17 25 24,273.60 24,551.20 24,081.60 -- Quarter Ending Sep-18 16 25,568.70 27,807.00 24,278.70 24,338.70 Year Ending Jun-17 27 96,239.40 96,522.00 96,038.60 -- Year Ending Jun-18 25 104,528.00 106,902.00 101,597.00 99,515.70 Year Ending Jun-19 24 112,618.00 119,371.00 107,331.00 106,135.00 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Jun-17 27 0.71 0.78 0.68 -- Quarter Ending Sep-18 17 0.79 0.99 0.75 0.80 Year Ending Jun-17 31 3.03 3.11 3.00 -- Year Ending Jun-18 26 3.20 3.79 2.98 3.22 Year Ending Jun-19 24 3.61 4.43 3.33 3.50 LT Growth Rate (%) 5 11.04 13.00 8.00 9.12