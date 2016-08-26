Marshalls PLC (MSLH.L)
MSLH.L on London Stock Exchange
480.20GBp
23 Oct 2017
480.20GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
480.20
480.20
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
302,372
302,372
52-wk High
481.40
481.40
52-wk Low
257.20
257.20
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(3) HOLD
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.12
|2.12
|2.12
|2.12
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|7
|421.56
|426.00
|417.00
|422.30
|Year Ending Dec-18
|7
|439.50
|449.70
|432.00
|443.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|7
|21.15
|22.70
|20.70
|20.40
|Year Ending Dec-18
|7
|22.70
|24.70
|21.70
|22.45
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|421.56
|421.56
|420.54
|416.36
|422.30
|Year Ending Dec-18
|439.50
|439.50
|438.52
|434.95
|443.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|21.15
|21.15
|20.98
|20.31
|20.40
|Year Ending Dec-18
|22.70
|22.70
|22.58
|22.16
|22.45
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
