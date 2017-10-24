Massmart Holdings Ltd (MSMJ.J)
MSMJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
10,761.00ZAc
2:25pm BST
Change (% chg)
-288.00 (-2.61%)
Prev Close
11,049.00
Open
11,169.00
Day's High
11,250.00
Day's Low
10,754.00
Volume
284,382
Avg. Vol
465,049
52-wk High
15,474.00
52-wk Low
9,924.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|2
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|3
|3
|4
|4
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.11
|2.90
|3.20
|3.20
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|8
|93,268.30
|95,157.00
|92,502.90
|100,515.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|8
|99,586.30
|101,197.00
|97,538.00
|109,734.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|9
|563.43
|613.90
|532.00
|717.13
|Year Ending Dec-18
|9
|693.91
|770.00
|631.00
|832.53
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|4
|11.32
|17.00
|4.90
|15.95
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|93,268.30
|93,268.30
|93,721.80
|94,260.40
|100,515.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|99,586.30
|99,586.30
|100,480.00
|101,256.00
|109,734.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|563.43
|568.99
|573.69
|567.58
|717.13
|Year Ending Dec-18
|693.91
|701.33
|710.60
|705.45
|832.53
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|1
|0
|1
