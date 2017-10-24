Edition:
MM Group for Industry and International Trade SAE (MTIE.CA)

MTIE.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange

11.20EGP
1:25pm BST
Change (% chg)

£-0.20 (-1.75%)
Prev Close
£11.40
Open
£11.23
Day's High
£11.40
Day's Low
£11.20
Volume
1,179,002
Avg. Vol
535,751
52-wk High
£11.98
52-wk Low
£6.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 --
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 --
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 --
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 --
(5) SELL 0 0 0 --
No Opinion 0 0 0 --
Mean Rating 1.00 1.00 1.00 --

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1 7,196.00 7,196.00 7,196.00 --
Year Ending Dec-18 1 10,084.00 10,084.00 10,084.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1 1.10 1.10 1.10 --
Year Ending Dec-18 1 1.50 1.50 1.50 --

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 7,196.00 7,144.00 7,144.00 7,144.00 --
Year Ending Dec-18 10,084.00 8,779.00 8,779.00 8,779.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1.10 1.10 1.10 1.10 --
Year Ending Dec-18 1.50 1.30 1.30 1.30 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 1 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 1 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

