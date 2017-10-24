MTN Group Ltd (MTNJ.J)
MTNJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
12,869.00ZAc
2:38pm BST
12,869.00ZAc
2:38pm BST
Change (% chg)
189.00 (+1.49%)
189.00 (+1.49%)
Prev Close
12,680.00
12,680.00
Open
12,805.00
12,805.00
Day's High
12,959.00
12,959.00
Day's Low
12,598.00
12,598.00
Volume
3,961,381
3,961,381
Avg. Vol
5,843,515
5,843,515
52-wk High
13,495.00
13,495.00
52-wk Low
10,837.00
10,837.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(3) HOLD
|3
|3
|3
|2
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|4
|4
|4
|5
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.62
|2.62
|2.62
|2.69
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|12
|132,212.00
|137,006.00
|128,680.00
|149,965.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|12
|139,411.00
|145,786.00
|133,646.00
|158,860.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|12
|556.10
|692.00
|449.30
|990.18
|Year Ending Dec-18
|12
|689.68
|1,023.00
|504.40
|1,146.41
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|132,212.00
|132,212.00
|132,212.00
|133,992.00
|149,965.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|139,411.00
|139,411.00
|139,411.00
|141,139.00
|158,860.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|556.10
|556.10
|556.10
|592.74
|990.18
|Year Ending Dec-18
|689.68
|689.68
|689.68
|726.86
|1,146.41
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
- BRIEF-MTN Group provides quarterly update for period ended Sept. 30
- UPDATE 1-Nigerian lenders pick Barclays to find new investors for 9mobile -sources
- RPT-African rulers' weapon against web-based dissent: the off switch
- African rulers' weapon against web-based dissent: the off switch
- Zambia to tender for fourth voice mobile service provider