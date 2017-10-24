Edition:
MTN Group Ltd (MTNJ.J)

MTNJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

12,869.00ZAc
2:38pm BST
Change (% chg)

189.00 (+1.49%)
Prev Close
12,680.00
Open
12,805.00
Day's High
12,959.00
Day's Low
12,598.00
Volume
3,961,381
Avg. Vol
5,843,515
52-wk High
13,495.00
52-wk Low
10,837.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 3 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 3 3
(3) HOLD 3 3 3 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 4 4 4 5
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.62 2.62 2.62 2.69

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 12 132,212.00 137,006.00 128,680.00 149,965.00
Year Ending Dec-18 12 139,411.00 145,786.00 133,646.00 158,860.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 12 556.10 692.00 449.30 990.18
Year Ending Dec-18 12 689.68 1,023.00 504.40 1,146.41

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 132,212.00 132,212.00 132,212.00 133,992.00 149,965.00
Year Ending Dec-18 139,411.00 139,411.00 139,411.00 141,139.00 158,860.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 556.10 556.10 556.10 592.74 990.18
Year Ending Dec-18 689.68 689.68 689.68 726.86 1,146.41

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

MTN Group Ltd News

