Edition:
United Kingdom

Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd (NABV.NS)

NABV.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

138.55INR
11:29am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs6.95 (+5.28%)
Prev Close
Rs131.60
Open
Rs132.85
Day's High
Rs142.75
Day's Low
Rs132.80
Volume
1,937,926
Avg. Vol
294,963
52-wk High
Rs155.00
52-wk Low
Rs103.10

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy 1.38 March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 1 1
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.00 1.00 1.33 1.33

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 3,640.50 3,750.00 3,531.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 2 13,600.00 13,602.00 13,598.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 2 25,764.50 27,590.00 23,939.00 29,226.00
Year Ending Mar-19 2 29,969.50 32,088.00 27,851.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 1.38 1.38 1.38 --
Year Ending Mar-17 2 5.85 6.30 5.40 --
Year Ending Mar-18 2 12.75 13.80 11.70 23.77
Year Ending Mar-19 2 23.35 25.30 21.40 --
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 26.40 26.40 26.40 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 3,369.00 3,635.61 266.61 7.91
Quarter Ending Mar-17 3,640.50 3,879.96 239.46 6.58
Quarter Ending Dec-16 3,340.00 3,538.24 198.24 5.94
Quarter Ending Jun-16 2,345.00 3,137.24 792.24 33.78
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1.38 0.44 0.94 68.12

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 3,640.50 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 13,600.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 25,764.50 25,764.50 25,764.50 25,764.50 29,226.00
Year Ending Mar-19 29,969.50 29,969.50 29,969.50 29,969.50 --
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1.38 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 5.85 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 12.75 12.75 12.75 12.75 23.77
Year Ending Mar-19 23.35 23.35 23.35 23.35 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd News

» More NABV.NS News