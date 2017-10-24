Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd (NABV.NS)

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 3,640.50 3,750.00 3,531.00 -- Year Ending Mar-17 2 13,600.00 13,602.00 13,598.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 2 25,764.50 27,590.00 23,939.00 29,226.00 Year Ending Mar-19 2 29,969.50 32,088.00 27,851.00 -- Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 1.38 1.38 1.38 -- Year Ending Mar-17 2 5.85 6.30 5.40 -- Year Ending Mar-18 2 12.75 13.80 11.70 23.77 Year Ending Mar-19 2 23.35 25.30 21.40 -- LT Growth Rate (%) 1 26.40 26.40 26.40 --