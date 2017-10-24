Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd (NABV.NS)
NABV.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
138.55INR
11:29am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs6.95 (+5.28%)
Prev Close
Rs131.60
Open
Rs132.85
Day's High
Rs142.75
Day's Low
Rs132.80
Volume
1,937,926
Avg. Vol
294,963
52-wk High
Rs155.00
52-wk Low
Rs103.10
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Buy
|1.38
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|0
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.00
|1.00
|1.33
|1.33
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2
|3,640.50
|3,750.00
|3,531.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|2
|13,600.00
|13,602.00
|13,598.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2
|25,764.50
|27,590.00
|23,939.00
|29,226.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2
|29,969.50
|32,088.00
|27,851.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|1.38
|1.38
|1.38
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|2
|5.85
|6.30
|5.40
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2
|12.75
|13.80
|11.70
|23.77
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2
|23.35
|25.30
|21.40
|--
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|26.40
|26.40
|26.40
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|3,369.00
|3,635.61
|266.61
|7.91
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|3,640.50
|3,879.96
|239.46
|6.58
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|3,340.00
|3,538.24
|198.24
|5.94
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|2,345.00
|3,137.24
|792.24
|33.78
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1.38
|0.44
|0.94
|68.12
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|3,640.50
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|13,600.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|25,764.50
|25,764.50
|25,764.50
|25,764.50
|29,226.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|29,969.50
|29,969.50
|29,969.50
|29,969.50
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1.38
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|5.85
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|12.75
|12.75
|12.75
|12.75
|23.77
|Year Ending Mar-19
|23.35
|23.35
|23.35
|23.35
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0