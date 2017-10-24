Navin Fluorine International Ltd (NAFL.NS)
NAFL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
710.30INR
11:25am BST
710.30INR
11:25am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-1.50 (-0.21%)
Rs-1.50 (-0.21%)
Prev Close
Rs711.80
Rs711.80
Open
Rs711.00
Rs711.00
Day's High
Rs727.95
Rs727.95
Day's Low
Rs703.80
Rs703.80
Volume
40,015
40,015
Avg. Vol
66,923
66,923
52-wk High
Rs799.20
Rs799.20
52-wk Low
Rs430.00
Rs430.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|5
|4
|4
|4
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.56
|1.62
|1.62
|1.62
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|2,023.00
|2,023.00
|2,023.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|4
|7,640.00
|7,689.00
|7,547.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|7
|9,030.71
|9,248.00
|8,802.00
|9,534.20
|Year Ending Mar-19
|7
|10,464.60
|10,870.00
|10,233.00
|10,815.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|4
|22.90
|23.60
|22.14
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|7
|27.35
|28.00
|26.30
|27.10
|Year Ending Mar-19
|7
|33.44
|35.10
|31.85
|30.92
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-14
|1,250.00
|1,455.76
|205.76
|16.46
|Quarter Ending Jun-12
|2,046.78
|1,565.09
|481.69
|23.53
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-12
|13.85
|3.96
|9.89
|71.41
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2,023.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|7,640.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|9,030.71
|9,030.71
|9,050.83
|9,050.83
|9,534.20
|Year Ending Mar-19
|10,464.60
|10,464.60
|10,502.50
|10,502.50
|10,815.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|22.90
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|27.35
|27.35
|27.41
|27.41
|27.10
|Year Ending Mar-19
|33.44
|33.44
|33.36
|33.36
|30.92
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0