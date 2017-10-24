National Aluminium Co Ltd (NALU.NS)
NALU.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
85.25INR
11:29am BST
85.25INR
11:29am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs0.30 (+0.35%)
Rs0.30 (+0.35%)
Prev Close
Rs84.95
Rs84.95
Open
Rs84.75
Rs84.75
Day's High
Rs87.40
Rs87.40
Day's Low
Rs83.70
Rs83.70
Volume
7,694,905
7,694,905
Avg. Vol
4,735,730
4,735,730
52-wk High
Rs89.55
Rs89.55
52-wk Low
Rs45.00
Rs45.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|2
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|2
|2
|2
|4
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|5
|4
|5
|6
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.91
|2.80
|2.91
|3.15
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2
|22,609.00
|23,559.00
|21,659.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|9
|73,684.40
|79,337.70
|70,224.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|7
|83,545.00
|96,434.00
|72,500.00
|75,533.70
|Year Ending Mar-19
|8
|85,832.20
|100,256.00
|72,927.00
|80,028.70
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|11
|3.55
|4.70
|2.90
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|8
|4.44
|5.90
|3.60
|3.65
|Year Ending Mar-19
|9
|5.17
|7.60
|4.00
|3.48
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|17,719.70
|18,132.00
|412.33
|2.33
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|17,228.20
|15,281.80
|1,946.40
|11.30
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|17,772.00
|18,368.60
|596.59
|3.36
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|16,853.20
|16,159.70
|693.55
|4.12
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|16,557.20
|17,804.00
|1,246.79
|7.53
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|0.76
|0.63
|0.13
|17.46
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|0.70
|0.52
|0.18
|25.71
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|0.60
|0.81
|0.21
|35.00
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|0.60
|0.88
|0.28
|46.67
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|1.38
|0.63
|0.75
|54.35
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|22,609.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|73,684.40
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|83,545.00
|83,461.30
|82,866.70
|82,959.70
|75,533.70
|Year Ending Mar-19
|85,832.20
|85,773.80
|83,704.90
|83,629.50
|80,028.70
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|3.55
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|4.44
|4.45
|4.44
|4.43
|3.65
|Year Ending Mar-19
|5.17
|5.28
|4.80
|4.67
|3.48
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|1
|0