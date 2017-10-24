Nanobiotix SA (NANOB.PA)
NANOB.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
16.61EUR
3:47pm BST
Change (% chg)
€0.01 (+0.06%)
Prev Close
€16.60
Open
€16.60
Day's High
€16.69
Day's Low
€16.50
Volume
27,846
Avg. Vol
53,289
52-wk High
€22.50
52-wk Low
€12.10
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Buy
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|5
|5
|5
|4
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|2
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.17
|1.29
|1.29
|1.33
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|5
|8.48
|13.00
|5.00
|12.26
|Year Ending Dec-18
|5
|11.96
|16.00
|5.50
|9.96
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|5
|-1.18
|-0.61
|-1.43
|-1.24
|Year Ending Dec-18
|5
|-1.28
|-0.47
|-2.00
|-1.36
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|8.48
|10.44
|10.44
|9.56
|12.26
|Year Ending Dec-18
|11.96
|10.43
|10.43
|11.62
|9.96
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|-1.18
|-0.96
|-0.96
|-1.21
|-1.24
|Year Ending Dec-18
|-1.28
|-1.29
|-1.45
|-1.16
|-1.36
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|1
|0
|1
- BRIEF-Nanobiotix completes patient inclusion for phase II/III trial of NBTXR3
- BRIEF-Nanobiotix to conduct its first clinical trial with NBTXR3 in the U.S.
- BRIEF-Nanobiotix H1 net loss widens to 12.2 million euros
- BRIEF-Nanobiotix Q2 revenue down at 58,645 euros
- BRIEF-Nanobiotix presents new data on NBTXR3