Naturex SA (NATU.PA)

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 6 413.17 423.60 406.00 446.05 Year Ending Dec-18 6 441.72 464.80 431.00 475.29 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 7 2.44 2.93 2.00 2.99 Year Ending Dec-18 6 3.13 3.99 2.70 4.00