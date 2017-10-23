Natura Cosmeticos SA (NATU3.SA)
NATU3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
30.52BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ -0.45 (-1.45%)
Prev Close
R$ 30.97
Open
R$ 30.98
Day's High
R$ 31.08
Day's Low
R$ 30.35
Volume
699,400
Avg. Vol
2,104,350
52-wk High
R$ 36.19
52-wk Low
R$ 21.75
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|0.51
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|3
|3
|2
|(3) HOLD
|5
|5
|5
|5
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|5
|5
|5
|6
|(5) SELL
|2
|2
|2
|2
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.40
|3.40
|3.40
|3.53
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|3
|2,813.88
|3,366.76
|2,495.47
|2,689.90
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|3
|2,127.36
|2,531.06
|1,906.94
|1,986.67
|Year Ending Dec-17
|12
|8,564.75
|9,762.51
|7,939.90
|9,265.42
|Year Ending Dec-18
|11
|9,727.12
|12,690.40
|8,497.00
|10,240.10
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|4
|0.51
|0.55
|0.49
|0.64
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|3
|0.14
|0.17
|0.12
|0.18
|Year Ending Dec-17
|13
|1.30
|1.72
|1.01
|1.62
|Year Ending Dec-18
|13
|1.40
|1.66
|1.15
|1.90
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|2,098.81
|2,025.82
|72.99
|3.48
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1,706.53
|1,728.61
|22.08
|1.29
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|2,301.99
|2,294.71
|7.28
|0.32
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|2,048.06
|1,902.59
|145.47
|7.10
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|2,065.85
|2,025.66
|40.20
|1.95
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|0.31
|0.38
|0.07
|21.02
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|0.12
|0.44
|0.32
|266.67
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|0.45
|0.46
|0.01
|2.48
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|0.37
|0.17
|0.20
|54.61
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|0.30
|0.21
|0.09
|29.81
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|2,813.88
|2,464.30
|2,464.30
|2,464.30
|2,689.90
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|2,127.36
|1,870.79
|1,870.79
|1,870.79
|1,986.67
|Year Ending Dec-17
|8,564.75
|8,339.26
|8,339.26
|8,380.88
|9,265.42
|Year Ending Dec-18
|9,727.12
|9,122.04
|9,122.04
|9,234.70
|10,240.10
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0.51
|0.51
|0.51
|0.51
|0.64
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0.14
|0.15
|0.15
|0.15
|0.18
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1.30
|1.30
|1.30
|1.30
|1.62
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1.40
|1.45
|1.45
|1.46
|1.90
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|2
|0
|2
- Brazil's Natura taps David Boynton as The Body Shop CEO
- French PM says would closely watch any attempt to change L'Oreal ownership
- Bettencourt death stirs speculation about L'Oreal ownership |