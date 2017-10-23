Edition:
Natura Cosmeticos SA (NATU3.SA)

NATU3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

30.52BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -0.45 (-1.45%)
Prev Close
R$ 30.97
Open
R$ 30.98
Day's High
R$ 31.08
Day's Low
R$ 30.35
Volume
699,400
Avg. Vol
2,104,350
52-wk High
R$ 36.19
52-wk Low
R$ 21.75

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold 0.51 December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 3 2
(3) HOLD 5 5 5 5
(4) UNDERPERFORM 5 5 5 6
(5) SELL 2 2 2 2
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.40 3.40 3.40 3.53

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 3 2,813.88 3,366.76 2,495.47 2,689.90
Quarter Ending Mar-18 3 2,127.36 2,531.06 1,906.94 1,986.67
Year Ending Dec-17 12 8,564.75 9,762.51 7,939.90 9,265.42
Year Ending Dec-18 11 9,727.12 12,690.40 8,497.00 10,240.10
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 4 0.51 0.55 0.49 0.64
Quarter Ending Mar-18 3 0.14 0.17 0.12 0.18
Year Ending Dec-17 13 1.30 1.72 1.01 1.62
Year Ending Dec-18 13 1.40 1.66 1.15 1.90

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 2,098.81 2,025.82 72.99 3.48
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1,706.53 1,728.61 22.08 1.29
Quarter Ending Dec-16 2,301.99 2,294.71 7.28 0.32
Quarter Ending Sep-16 2,048.06 1,902.59 145.47 7.10
Quarter Ending Jun-16 2,065.85 2,025.66 40.20 1.95
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 0.31 0.38 0.07 21.02
Quarter Ending Mar-17 0.12 0.44 0.32 266.67
Quarter Ending Dec-16 0.45 0.46 0.01 2.48
Quarter Ending Sep-16 0.37 0.17 0.20 54.61
Quarter Ending Jun-16 0.30 0.21 0.09 29.81

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 2,813.88 2,464.30 2,464.30 2,464.30 2,689.90
Quarter Ending Mar-18 2,127.36 1,870.79 1,870.79 1,870.79 1,986.67
Year Ending Dec-17 8,564.75 8,339.26 8,339.26 8,380.88 9,265.42
Year Ending Dec-18 9,727.12 9,122.04 9,122.04 9,234.70 10,240.10
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0.51 0.51 0.51 0.51 0.64
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0.14 0.15 0.15 0.15 0.18
Year Ending Dec-17 1.30 1.30 1.30 1.30 1.62
Year Ending Dec-18 1.40 1.45 1.45 1.46 1.90

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 0 1 0
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-17 2 0 2 0
Year Ending Dec-18 2 0 2 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 1 0 1
Year Ending Dec-17 0 1 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 2 0 2

Earnings vs. Estimates

Natura Cosmeticos SA News

