Natura Cosmeticos SA (NATU3.SA)

Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 3 2,813.88 3,366.76 2,495.47 2,689.90 Quarter Ending Mar-18 3 2,127.36 2,531.06 1,906.94 1,986.67 Year Ending Dec-17 12 8,564.75 9,762.51 7,939.90 9,265.42 Year Ending Dec-18 11 9,727.12 12,690.40 8,497.00 10,240.10 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 4 0.51 0.55 0.49 0.64 Quarter Ending Mar-18 3 0.14 0.17 0.12 0.18 Year Ending Dec-17 13 1.30 1.72 1.01 1.62 Year Ending Dec-18 13 1.40 1.66 1.15 1.90