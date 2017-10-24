Edition:
United Kingdom

Navneet Education Ltd (NAVN.NS)

NAVN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

170.10INR
11:11am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.20 (-0.12%)
Prev Close
Rs170.30
Open
Rs172.30
Day's High
Rs172.30
Day's Low
Rs168.50
Volume
37,881
Avg. Vol
66,840
52-wk High
Rs193.50
52-wk Low
Rs93.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy -- March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 4 3 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.33 1.20 1.25 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 4 11,222.00 11,554.00 10,894.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 5 13,366.00 13,643.00 13,109.00 11,812.80
Year Ending Mar-19 5 15,276.80 15,939.00 14,665.00 13,533.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 4 6.82 7.10 6.60 --
Year Ending Mar-18 5 8.44 9.40 7.70 7.05
Year Ending Mar-19 5 9.84 10.90 8.60 9.30

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-11 3,165.00 3,027.50 137.50 4.34
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-11 2.70 2.56 0.14 5.19

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 11,222.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 13,366.00 13,366.00 13,366.00 13,514.80 11,812.80
Year Ending Mar-19 15,276.80 15,276.80 15,276.80 15,531.50 13,533.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 6.82 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 8.44 8.44 8.44 8.71 7.05
Year Ending Mar-19 9.84 9.84 9.84 10.13 9.30

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Navneet Education Ltd News