Edition:
United Kingdom

Nicox SA (NCOX.PA)

NCOX.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

8.69EUR
3:45pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.09 (-0.97%)
Prev Close
€8.77
Open
€8.79
Day's High
€8.80
Day's Low
€8.51
Volume
117,861
Avg. Vol
292,363
52-wk High
€13.68
52-wk Low
€7.05

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 0 0 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 1 1 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.00 4.00 4.00 1.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0.00 0.00 0.00 19.90
Year Ending Dec-18 1 6.30 6.30 6.30 31.07
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 2 -0.79 -0.76 -0.82 -0.46
Year Ending Dec-18 2 -0.48 -0.31 -0.65 -0.20

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.20 19.90
Year Ending Dec-18 6.30 6.30 6.30 7.50 31.07
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 -0.79 -0.79 -0.79 -0.79 -0.46
Year Ending Dec-18 -0.48 -0.48 -0.63 -0.61 -0.20

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Nicox SA News

» More NCOX.PA News