Nicox SA (NCOX.PA)
NCOX.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
8.69EUR
3:45pm BST
Change (% chg)
€-0.09 (-0.97%)
Prev Close
€8.77
Open
€8.79
Day's High
€8.80
Day's Low
€8.51
Volume
117,861
Avg. Vol
292,363
52-wk High
€13.68
52-wk Low
€7.05
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Buy
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|0
|0
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|1
|1
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.00
|4.00
|4.00
|1.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.90
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|6.30
|6.30
|6.30
|31.07
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2
|-0.79
|-0.76
|-0.82
|-0.46
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2
|-0.48
|-0.31
|-0.65
|-0.20
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|19.90
|Year Ending Dec-18
|6.30
|6.30
|6.30
|7.50
|31.07
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|-0.79
|-0.79
|-0.79
|-0.79
|-0.46
|Year Ending Dec-18
|-0.48
|-0.48
|-0.63
|-0.61
|-0.20
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
- BRIEF-Nicox says cash balance was 47.1 million euros as of Sept. 30
- French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Oct. 20
- BRIEF-Nicox enters research collaboration with Re-Vana Therapeutics
- BRIEF-Nicox and pSivida enter strategic collaboration agreement
- BRIEF-Nicox and pSivida enter collaboration agreement to develop sustained release drug for glaucoma patients