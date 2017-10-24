Nedbank Group Ltd (NEDJ.J)
NEDJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
21,459.00ZAc
2:36pm BST
2:36pm BST
Change (% chg)
-20.00 (-0.09%)
Prev Close
21,479.00
Open
21,591.00
Day's High
21,635.00
Day's Low
21,234.00
Volume
146,483
Avg. Vol
1,069,419
52-wk High
26,900.00
52-wk Low
19,800.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|2
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|7
|8
|8
|7
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|2
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.50
|2.67
|2.67
|2.75
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|7
|52,043.60
|53,036.60
|51,282.00
|52,807.40
|Year Ending Dec-18
|8
|55,222.90
|56,608.00
|54,172.00
|57,277.60
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|10
|2,403.42
|2,493.00
|2,361.60
|2,474.77
|Year Ending Dec-18
|11
|2,642.54
|2,832.00
|2,443.30
|2,754.47
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|6.07
|7.00
|5.15
|6.40
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|52,043.60
|52,043.60
|52,571.90
|52,688.30
|52,807.40
|Year Ending Dec-18
|55,222.90
|55,222.90
|55,812.60
|56,049.00
|57,277.60
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2,403.42
|2,403.42
|2,410.39
|2,411.71
|2,474.77
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2,642.54
|2,642.54
|2,645.07
|2,650.48
|2,754.47
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|2
