Edition:
United Kingdom

Network18 Media & Investments Ltd (NEFI.NS)

NEFI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

51.10INR
11:16am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs1.50 (+3.02%)
Prev Close
Rs49.60
Open
Rs50.05
Day's High
Rs51.70
Day's Low
Rs49.75
Volume
508,618
Avg. Vol
790,572
52-wk High
Rs59.30
52-wk Low
Rs27.45

Consensus Recommendations

No consensus recommendations data available.

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

No analyst recommendations and revisions data available.

Consensus Estimates Analysis

No consensus analysis data available.

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

No consensus estimates data available.

Estimates Revisions Summary

No estimates revision data available.

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.
» More Financials

Network18 Media & Investments Ltd News