Network18 Media & Investments Ltd (NEFI.NS)
NEFI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
51.10INR
11:16am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs1.50 (+3.02%)
Prev Close
Rs49.60
Open
Rs50.05
Day's High
Rs51.70
Day's Low
Rs49.75
Volume
508,618
Avg. Vol
790,572
52-wk High
Rs59.30
52-wk Low
Rs27.45
Consensus Recommendations
No consensus recommendations data available.
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
No analyst recommendations and revisions data available.
Consensus Estimates Analysis
No consensus analysis data available.
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
No consensus estimates data available.
Estimates Revisions Summary
No estimates revision data available.
- BRIEF-Network18 Media & Investments says TV18 Home Shopping Network, Shop CJ Network to combine businesses
- BRIEF-Network18 Media & Investments gets shareholders' nod to offer NCDs
- BRIEF-India's Network18 Media & Investments June qtr loss narrows
- BRIEF-Network18 Media & Investments enters deal with Foodfesta Wellcare for transfer of Burrp undertaking