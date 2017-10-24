Nemetschek SE (NEKG.DE)

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 10 400.04 408.00 395.00 388.44 Year Ending Dec-18 10 456.56 475.00 432.00 439.87 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 10 1.46 1.53 1.41 1.50 Year Ending Dec-18 10 1.75 1.87 1.58 1.81 LT Growth Rate (%) 2 18.75 20.00 17.50 25.10