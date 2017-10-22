Netas Telekomunikasyon AS (NETAS.IS)
NETAS.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
16.00TRY
22 Oct 2017
16.00TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
0.08TL (+0.50%)
0.08TL (+0.50%)
Prev Close
15.92TL
15.92TL
Open
15.90TL
15.90TL
Day's High
16.30TL
16.30TL
Day's Low
15.80TL
15.80TL
Volume
5,873,050
5,873,050
Avg. Vol
1,963,710
1,963,710
52-wk High
16.30TL
16.30TL
52-wk Low
9.00TL
9.00TL
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
No analyst recommendations and revisions data available.
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Earnings