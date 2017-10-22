Edition:
United Kingdom

Netas Telekomunikasyon AS (NETAS.IS)

NETAS.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

16.00TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

0.08TL (+0.50%)
Prev Close
15.92TL
Open
15.90TL
Day's High
16.30TL
Day's Low
15.80TL
Volume
5,873,050
Avg. Vol
1,963,710
52-wk High
16.30TL
52-wk Low
9.00TL

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

No analyst recommendations and revisions data available.

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Netas Telekomunikasyon AS News

» More NETAS.IS News