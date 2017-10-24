Neuland Laboratories Ltd (NEUL.NS)
NEUL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,107.30INR
11:10am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs2.70 (+0.24%)
Prev Close
Rs1,104.60
Open
Rs1,112.80
Day's High
Rs1,128.45
Day's Low
Rs1,100.00
Volume
5,880
Avg. Vol
25,389
52-wk High
Rs1,727.00
52-wk Low
Rs881.30
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.80
|1.80
|1.80
|1.80
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|4
|5,873.66
|6,009.00
|5,647.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|4
|6,659.86
|6,786.00
|6,357.44
|7,219.41
|Year Ending Mar-19
|5
|8,128.75
|9,115.00
|7,056.76
|8,812.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|4
|42.93
|46.40
|38.70
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|4
|50.04
|64.30
|39.10
|63.35
|Year Ending Mar-19
|5
|77.06
|99.90
|48.50
|80.10
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|1,298.04
|1,235.87
|62.17
|4.79
|Quarter Ending Sep-12
|1,433.59
|1,178.23
|255.36
|17.81
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|9.08
|6.40
|2.68
|29.52
|Quarter Ending Sep-12
|1.92
|3.85
|1.93
|100.49
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|5,873.66
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|6,659.86
|6,700.36
|6,807.61
|6,934.36
|7,219.41
|Year Ending Mar-19
|8,128.75
|8,165.95
|8,365.75
|8,514.75
|8,812.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|42.93
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|50.04
|50.04
|53.22
|55.77
|63.35
|Year Ending Mar-19
|77.06
|77.06
|81.78
|83.34
|80.10
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|1