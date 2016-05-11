Edition:
United Kingdom

National Express Group PLC (NEX.L)

NEX.L on London Stock Exchange

343.90GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
343.90
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
557,955
52-wk High
389.00
52-wk Low
332.40

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 6 6 6 6
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 4 4
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.73 1.73 1.55 1.55

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 10 2,306.37 2,327.85 2,251.00 2,315.67
Year Ending Dec-18 10 2,366.85 2,399.07 2,296.00 2,402.54
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 9 28.75 29.56 27.99 27.77
Year Ending Dec-18 9 31.20 33.30 29.27 29.75
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 6.20 6.20 6.20 8.03

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 2,306.37 2,306.37 2,307.80 2,309.93 2,315.67
Year Ending Dec-18 2,366.85 2,366.85 2,371.41 2,376.24 2,402.54
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 28.75 28.75 28.93 29.11 27.77
Year Ending Dec-18 31.20 31.20 31.40 31.47 29.75

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 1
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

National Express Group PLC News

Market Views

» More NEX.L Market Views