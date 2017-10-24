Nexity SA (NEXI.PA)
NEXI.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
51.16EUR
3:47pm BST
Change (% chg)
€-0.29 (-0.56%)
Prev Close
€51.45
Open
€51.45
Day's High
€51.81
Day's Low
€51.15
Volume
51,102
Avg. Vol
98,803
52-wk High
€55.53
52-wk Low
€42.10
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|1
|1
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|5
|4
|4
|7
|(3) HOLD
|3
|3
|3
|2
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.67
|2.56
|2.56
|2.22
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|8
|3,456.97
|3,584.00
|3,350.00
|3,502.54
|Year Ending Dec-18
|8
|3,856.91
|4,154.00
|3,615.00
|3,692.24
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|9
|2.98
|3.20
|2.75
|2.93
|Year Ending Dec-18
|9
|3.38
|3.85
|3.04
|3.23
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|15.10
|15.10
|15.10
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-11
|3.00
|830.30
|827.30
|27,576.67
|Quarter Ending Sep-11
|540.50
|557.40
|16.90
|3.13
|Quarter Ending Jun-11
|722.00
|655.80
|66.20
|9.17
|Quarter Ending Mar-11
|582.67
|559.30
|23.37
|4.01
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3,456.97
|3,456.97
|3,449.09
|3,449.09
|3,502.54
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3,856.91
|3,856.91
|3,862.54
|3,862.54
|3,692.24
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2.98
|2.98
|2.98
|2.98
|2.93
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3.38
|3.38
|3.38
|3.38
|3.23
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|0