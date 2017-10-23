New Flyer Industries Inc (NFI.TO)
NFI.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
53.27CAD
9:00pm BST
53.27CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
$-0.03 (-0.06%)
$-0.03 (-0.06%)
Prev Close
$53.30
$53.30
Open
$53.56
$53.56
Day's High
$53.56
$53.56
Day's Low
$52.85
$52.85
Volume
75,884
75,884
Avg. Vol
153,013
153,013
52-wk High
$57.70
$57.70
52-wk Low
$36.25
$36.25
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|0.64
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|6
|6
|6
|6
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.14
|2.14
|2.00
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|6
|639.87
|681.00
|622.00
|616.66
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|620.07
|620.07
|620.07
|607.95
|Year Ending Dec-17
|7
|2,390.28
|2,449.00
|2,360.06
|2,364.50
|Year Ending Dec-18
|7
|2,476.85
|2,617.00
|2,367.00
|2,419.03
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|6
|0.64
|0.68
|0.60
|0.63
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|2
|0.60
|0.60
|0.60
|0.61
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3
|2.45
|2.52
|2.37
|2.32
|Year Ending Dec-18
|5
|2.58
|2.68
|2.42
|2.43
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|623.65
|613.43
|10.22
|1.64
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|574.19
|572.15
|2.04
|0.36
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|625.72
|622.53
|3.19
|0.51
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|503.35
|511.48
|8.13
|1.62
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|551.05
|586.94
|35.89
|6.51
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|0.62
|0.70
|0.08
|13.42
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|0.53
|0.62
|0.09
|17.07
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|0.63
|0.69
|0.06
|8.95
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|0.47
|0.43
|0.03
|7.53
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|0.48
|0.60
|0.12
|25.05
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|639.87
|639.87
|639.87
|643.45
|616.66
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|620.07
|620.07
|620.07
|620.07
|607.95
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2,390.28
|2,390.28
|2,390.28
|2,393.32
|2,364.50
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2,476.85
|2,476.85
|2,476.85
|2,466.16
|2,419.03
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0.64
|0.64
|0.64
|0.64
|0.63
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0.60
|0.60
|0.60
|0.60
|0.61
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2.45
|2.45
|2.45
|2.45
|2.32
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2.58
|2.58
|2.58
|2.58
|2.43
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
- BRIEF-MOTOR COACH INDUSTRIES SAYS ALL-ELECTRIC COMMUTER COACH MODEL D45 CRT LE TO BE RELEASED IN 2020
- BRIEF-County of Fairfax awards contract for up to 500 buses to New Flyer
- BRIEF-New Flyer of America investing additional USD $25 million in Anniston, AL
- BRIEF-Edmonton awards New Flyer a contract for 110 clean diesel buses
- BRIEF-New Flyer reports Q2 earnings per share $0.69