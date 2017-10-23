Edition:
United Kingdom

New Flyer Industries Inc (NFI.TO)

NFI.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

53.27CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$-0.03 (-0.06%)
Prev Close
$53.30
Open
$53.56
Day's High
$53.56
Day's Low
$52.85
Volume
75,884
Avg. Vol
153,013
52-wk High
$57.70
52-wk Low
$36.25

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 0.64 December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 6 6 6 6
(3) HOLD 1 1 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.14 2.14 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 6 639.87 681.00 622.00 616.66
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 620.07 620.07 620.07 607.95
Year Ending Dec-17 7 2,390.28 2,449.00 2,360.06 2,364.50
Year Ending Dec-18 7 2,476.85 2,617.00 2,367.00 2,419.03
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 6 0.64 0.68 0.60 0.63
Quarter Ending Mar-18 2 0.60 0.60 0.60 0.61
Year Ending Dec-17 3 2.45 2.52 2.37 2.32
Year Ending Dec-18 5 2.58 2.68 2.42 2.43

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 623.65 613.43 10.22 1.64
Quarter Ending Mar-17 574.19 572.15 2.04 0.36
Quarter Ending Dec-16 625.72 622.53 3.19 0.51
Quarter Ending Sep-16 503.35 511.48 8.13 1.62
Quarter Ending Jun-16 551.05 586.94 35.89 6.51
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 0.62 0.70 0.08 13.42
Quarter Ending Mar-17 0.53 0.62 0.09 17.07
Quarter Ending Dec-16 0.63 0.69 0.06 8.95
Quarter Ending Sep-16 0.47 0.43 0.03 7.53
Quarter Ending Jun-16 0.48 0.60 0.12 25.05

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 639.87 639.87 639.87 643.45 616.66
Quarter Ending Mar-18 620.07 620.07 620.07 620.07 607.95
Year Ending Dec-17 2,390.28 2,390.28 2,390.28 2,393.32 2,364.50
Year Ending Dec-18 2,476.85 2,476.85 2,476.85 2,466.16 2,419.03
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0.64 0.64 0.64 0.64 0.63
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0.60 0.60 0.60 0.60 0.61
Year Ending Dec-17 2.45 2.45 2.45 2.45 2.32
Year Ending Dec-18 2.58 2.58 2.58 2.58 2.43

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

New Flyer Industries Inc News

» More NFI.TO News