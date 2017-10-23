New Flyer Industries Inc (NFI.TO)

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 6 639.87 681.00 622.00 616.66 Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 620.07 620.07 620.07 607.95 Year Ending Dec-17 7 2,390.28 2,449.00 2,360.06 2,364.50 Year Ending Dec-18 7 2,476.85 2,617.00 2,367.00 2,419.03 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 6 0.64 0.68 0.60 0.63 Quarter Ending Mar-18 2 0.60 0.60 0.60 0.61 Year Ending Dec-17 3 2.45 2.52 2.37 2.32 Year Ending Dec-18 5 2.58 2.68 2.42 2.43