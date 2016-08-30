National Grid PLC (NG.L)

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Mar-17 13 17,068.30 18,952.00 15,724.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 14 15,306.30 16,589.00 13,957.00 16,671.10 Year Ending Mar-19 14 15,702.20 18,554.00 14,260.00 17,516.70 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Mar-17 18 75.21 81.82 67.20 -- Year Ending Mar-18 16 60.54 71.61 58.00 71.04 Year Ending Mar-19 15 64.66 75.35 58.07 73.03 LT Growth Rate (%) 2 5.20 6.80 3.60 1.12