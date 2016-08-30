Edition:
National Grid PLC (NG.L)

NG.L on London Stock Exchange

935.20GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
935.20
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
8,641,814
52-wk High
1,174.36
52-wk Low
910.30

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 4 4 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 4 4
(3) HOLD 7 7 7 8
(4) UNDERPERFORM 3 3 2 2
(5) SELL 2 2 2 2
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.79 2.79 2.68 2.79

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 13 17,068.30 18,952.00 15,724.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 14 15,306.30 16,589.00 13,957.00 16,671.10
Year Ending Mar-19 14 15,702.20 18,554.00 14,260.00 17,516.70
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 18 75.21 81.82 67.20 --
Year Ending Mar-18 16 60.54 71.61 58.00 71.04
Year Ending Mar-19 15 64.66 75.35 58.07 73.03
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 5.20 6.80 3.60 1.12

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 17,068.30 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 15,306.30 15,306.30 15,317.90 15,484.60 16,671.10
Year Ending Mar-19 15,702.20 15,774.80 15,771.60 15,953.30 17,516.70
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 75.21 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 60.54 60.56 61.33 62.03 71.04
Year Ending Mar-19 64.66 64.66 65.47 65.41 73.03

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 3
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 2 1
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 1 0 4
Year Ending Mar-19 1 0 2 3

Earnings vs. Estimates

National Grid PLC News

Market Views

