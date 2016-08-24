NMC Health PLC (NMC.L)

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 8 1,608.70 1,649.40 1,589.70 1,379.98 Year Ending Dec-18 8 1,894.41 2,011.31 1,833.00 1,565.36 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 8 0.98 1.05 0.84 0.97 Year Ending Dec-18 8 1.34 1.43 1.13 1.21 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 29.10 29.10 29.10 33.70