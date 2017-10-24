Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NT1J.J)

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Jun-17 1 172.64 172.64 172.64 -- Quarter Ending Sep-18 1 160.92 160.92 160.92 -- Year Ending Jun-17 1 627.65 627.65 627.65 -- Year Ending Jun-18 1 616.84 616.84 616.84 664.83 Year Ending Jun-19 1 661.87 661.87 661.87 -- Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Jun-17 1 0.38 0.38 0.38 -- Quarter Ending Sep-18 1 0.34 0.34 0.34 -- Year Ending Jun-17 1 1.53 1.53 1.53 -- Year Ending Jun-18 1 1.29 1.29 1.29 1.56 Year Ending Jun-19 1 1.50 1.50 1.50 --