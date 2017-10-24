Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NT1J.J)
NT1J.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
13,300.00ZAc
2:30pm BST
13,300.00ZAc
2:30pm BST
Change (% chg)
414.00 (+3.21%)
414.00 (+3.21%)
Prev Close
12,886.00
12,886.00
Open
13,300.00
13,300.00
Day's High
13,300.00
13,300.00
Day's Low
13,300.00
13,300.00
Volume
0
0
Avg. Vol
1,130
1,130
52-wk High
18,501.00
18,501.00
52-wk Low
11,000.00
11,000.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Buy
|0.38
|June
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.00
|1.00
|1.00
|1.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|1
|172.64
|172.64
|172.64
|--
|Quarter Ending Sep-18
|1
|160.92
|160.92
|160.92
|--
|Year Ending Jun-17
|1
|627.65
|627.65
|627.65
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|1
|616.84
|616.84
|616.84
|664.83
|Year Ending Jun-19
|1
|661.87
|661.87
|661.87
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|1
|0.38
|0.38
|0.38
|--
|Quarter Ending Sep-18
|1
|0.34
|0.34
|0.34
|--
|Year Ending Jun-17
|1
|1.53
|1.53
|1.53
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|1
|1.29
|1.29
|1.29
|1.56
|Year Ending Jun-19
|1
|1.50
|1.50
|1.50
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|172.64
|155.06
|17.59
|10.19
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|156.10
|147.94
|8.16
|5.22
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|164.60
|151.43
|13.16
|8.00
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|158.37
|155.63
|2.73
|1.73
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|161.90
|151.26
|10.64
|6.57
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|172.64
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Sep-18
|160.92
|160.92
|160.92
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-17
|627.65
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|616.84
|616.84
|616.84
|681.88
|664.83
|Year Ending Jun-19
|661.87
|661.87
|661.87
|--
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Sep-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Jun-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Jun-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
- BRIEF-Net 1 UEPS Technologies Q4 GAAP shr $0.20
- BRIEF-Net1 terminates consulting agreement with Serge C.P. Belamant
- BRIEF-Net1 announces closure of FCPA investigation by U.S. DoJ
- BRIEF-Net 1 UEPS Technologies enters into an equity implementation agreement
- BRIEF-Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc says High Court refuses appeals regarding bank account debits declaratory order