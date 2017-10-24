Edition:
Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NT1J.J)

NT1J.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

13,300.00ZAc
2:30pm BST
Change (% chg)

414.00 (+3.21%)
Prev Close
12,886.00
Open
13,300.00
Day's High
13,300.00
Day's Low
13,300.00
Volume
0
Avg. Vol
1,130
52-wk High
18,501.00
52-wk Low
11,000.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy 0.38 June 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.00 1.00 1.00 1.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 1 172.64 172.64 172.64 --
Quarter Ending Sep-18 1 160.92 160.92 160.92 --
Year Ending Jun-17 1 627.65 627.65 627.65 --
Year Ending Jun-18 1 616.84 616.84 616.84 664.83
Year Ending Jun-19 1 661.87 661.87 661.87 --
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 1 0.38 0.38 0.38 --
Quarter Ending Sep-18 1 0.34 0.34 0.34 --
Year Ending Jun-17 1 1.53 1.53 1.53 --
Year Ending Jun-18 1 1.29 1.29 1.29 1.56
Year Ending Jun-19 1 1.50 1.50 1.50 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 172.64 155.06 17.59 10.19
Quarter Ending Mar-17 156.10 147.94 8.16 5.22
Quarter Ending Dec-16 164.60 151.43 13.16 8.00
Quarter Ending Sep-16 158.37 155.63 2.73 1.73
Quarter Ending Jun-16 161.90 151.26 10.64 6.57

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 172.64 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Sep-18 160.92 160.92 160.92 -- --
Year Ending Jun-17 627.65 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 616.84 616.84 616.84 681.88 664.83
Year Ending Jun-19 661.87 661.87 661.87 -- --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Jun-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Sep-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Jun-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Jun-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc News

