Net Holding AS (NTHOL.IS)
NTHOL.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
2.20TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.03TL (-1.35%)
Prev Close
2.23TL
Open
2.22TL
Day's High
2.23TL
Day's Low
2.20TL
Volume
1,230,709
Avg. Vol
1,528,880
52-wk High
3.30TL
52-wk Low
2.20TL
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|--
|--
|--
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|--
|--
|--
|(3) HOLD
|1
|--
|--
|--
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|--
|--
|--
|(5) SELL
|0
|--
|--
|--
|No Opinion
|0
|--
|--
|--
|Mean Rating
|3.00
|--
|--
|--
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|616.00
|616.00
|616.00
|616.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|0.15
|0.15
|0.15
|0.13
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Sep-11
|46.40
|31.20
|15.20
|32.75
|Quarter Ending Jun-11
|26.60
|25.97
|0.63
|2.36
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|616.00
|--
|--
|--
|616.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.15
|--
|--
|--
|0.13
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|--
|--
|--
|--