Novus Holdings Ltd (NVSJ.J)
NVSJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
700.00ZAc
2:37pm BST
Change (% chg)
0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
700.00
Open
702.00
Day's High
720.00
Day's Low
685.00
Volume
103,443
Avg. Vol
726,931
52-wk High
1,130.00
52-wk Low
545.00
Consensus Recommendations
No consensus recommendations data available.
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
No analyst recommendations and revisions data available.
Consensus Estimates Analysis
No consensus analysis data available.
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
No consensus estimates data available.
Estimates Revisions Summary
No estimates revision data available.
- BRIEF-Naspers says placing was priced at 6.15 rand per ordinary share
- BRIEF-Naspers says up to 35.141 million Novus shares to become available for sale
- BRIEF-Naspers gives update on Novus unbundling
- BRIEF-S.Africa's Competition Tribunal approves merger of Media24, Novus
- BRIEF-Naspers says Competition Commission asks Media24 to unbundle majority stake to co