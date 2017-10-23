NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (NWH_u.TO)
NWH_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
11.38CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(3) HOLD
|4
|5
|5
|5
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.60
|2.67
|2.67
|2.67
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|292.30
|292.30
|292.30
|--
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|300.00
|300.00
|300.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|1.15
|1.15
|1.15
|0.72
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0.90
|0.90
|0.90
|0.86
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|292.30
|292.30
|307.65
|291.65
|--
|Year Ending Dec-18
|300.00
|300.00
|333.50
|300.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1.15
|1.20
|1.20
|0.96
|0.72
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.90
|0.92
|0.92
|0.88
|0.86
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|1
|0
|1
- BRIEF-NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT announces $125 mln bought deal of trust units
- BRIEF-NorthWest Healthcare Properties reports quarterly FFO per unit $0.24
- BRIEF-Northwest Australia achieves majority stake in Generation Healthcare REIT
- BRIEF-Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT Q1 AFFO per unit $0.25
- BRIEF-Generation responsible entity unanimously recommends Northwest's increased cash offer of $2.30 per unit