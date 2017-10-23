Edition:
United Kingdom

NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (NWH_u.TO)

NWH_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

11.38CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$-0.04 (-0.35%)
Prev Close
$11.42
Open
$11.43
Day's High
$11.43
Day's Low
$11.34
Volume
169,097
Avg. Vol
180,492
52-wk High
$11.47
52-wk Low
$9.60

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 4 5 5 5
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.60 2.67 2.67 2.67

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1 292.30 292.30 292.30 --
Year Ending Dec-18 1 300.00 300.00 300.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1 1.15 1.15 1.15 0.72
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0.90 0.90 0.90 0.86

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 292.30 292.30 307.65 291.65 --
Year Ending Dec-18 300.00 300.00 333.50 300.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1.15 1.20 1.20 0.96 0.72
Year Ending Dec-18 0.90 0.92 0.92 0.88 0.86

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 1 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 1 0 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT News

» More NWH_u.TO News