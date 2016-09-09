Next PLC (NXT.L)
NXT.L on London Stock Exchange
4,877.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
4,877.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
12.00 (+0.25%)
12.00 (+0.25%)
Prev Close
4,865.00
4,865.00
Open
4,862.00
4,862.00
Day's High
4,901.00
4,901.00
Day's Low
4,837.00
4,837.00
Volume
642,097
642,097
Avg. Vol
754,835
754,835
52-wk High
5,355.00
5,355.00
52-wk Low
3,565.00
3,565.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|January
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|1
|(3) HOLD
|13
|14
|15
|13
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|5
|5
|5
|5
|(5) SELL
|4
|3
|2
|4
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.38
|3.29
|3.21
|3.32
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Jan-17
|23
|4,156.12
|4,210.35
|4,104.10
|--
|Year Ending Jan-18
|14
|4,100.78
|4,230.00
|3,999.00
|4,280.25
|Year Ending Jan-19
|16
|4,126.83
|4,362.00
|4,001.00
|4,362.29
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Jan-17
|25
|432.23
|449.20
|407.25
|--
|Year Ending Jan-18
|22
|404.98
|423.00
|380.03
|446.14
|Year Ending Jan-19
|22
|399.85
|431.81
|371.75
|467.31
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|-6.11
|-5.60
|-6.61
|1.58
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Jan-17
|4,156.12
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jan-18
|4,100.78
|4,098.99
|4,076.15
|4,073.93
|4,280.25
|Year Ending Jan-19
|4,126.83
|4,125.60
|4,096.60
|4,099.49
|4,362.29
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Jan-17
|432.23
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jan-18
|404.98
|404.84
|397.02
|397.50
|446.14
|Year Ending Jan-19
|399.85
|400.15
|389.82
|391.45
|467.31
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Jan-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jan-18
|0
|0
|8
|3
|Year Ending Jan-19
|0
|0
|10
|3
|Earnings
|Year Ending Jan-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jan-18
|0
|0
|16
|0
|Year Ending Jan-19
|0
|0
|15
|1
