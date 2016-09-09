Edition:
Next PLC (NXT.L)

NXT.L on London Stock Exchange

4,877.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

12.00 (+0.25%)
Prev Close
4,865.00
Open
4,862.00
Day's High
4,901.00
Day's Low
4,837.00
Volume
642,097
Avg. Vol
754,835
52-wk High
5,355.00
52-wk Low
3,565.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- January 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 1
(3) HOLD 13 14 15 13
(4) UNDERPERFORM 5 5 5 5
(5) SELL 4 3 2 4
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.38 3.29 3.21 3.32

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Jan-17 23 4,156.12 4,210.35 4,104.10 --
Year Ending Jan-18 14 4,100.78 4,230.00 3,999.00 4,280.25
Year Ending Jan-19 16 4,126.83 4,362.00 4,001.00 4,362.29
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Jan-17 25 432.23 449.20 407.25 --
Year Ending Jan-18 22 404.98 423.00 380.03 446.14
Year Ending Jan-19 22 399.85 431.81 371.75 467.31
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 -6.11 -5.60 -6.61 1.58

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Jan-17 4,156.12 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jan-18 4,100.78 4,098.99 4,076.15 4,073.93 4,280.25
Year Ending Jan-19 4,126.83 4,125.60 4,096.60 4,099.49 4,362.29
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Jan-17 432.23 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jan-18 404.98 404.84 397.02 397.50 446.14
Year Ending Jan-19 399.85 400.15 389.82 391.45 467.31

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Jan-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jan-18 0 0 8 3
Year Ending Jan-19 0 0 10 3
Earnings
Year Ending Jan-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jan-18 0 0 16 0
Year Ending Jan-19 0 0 15 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

Next PLC News

Market Views

