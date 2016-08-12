Ocado Group PLC (OCDO.L)
OCDO.L on London Stock Exchange
293.80GBp
23 Oct 2017
293.80GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
293.80
293.80
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
2,112,671
2,112,671
52-wk High
340.00
340.00
52-wk Low
233.00
233.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|November
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|3
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|5
|5
|5
|6
|(3) HOLD
|3
|2
|2
|2
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(5) SELL
|2
|2
|2
|2
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.75
|2.73
|2.86
|2.80
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Nov-17
|15
|1,460.93
|1,628.49
|1,422.58
|1,448.65
|Year Ending Nov-18
|15
|1,647.84
|1,844.53
|1,594.40
|1,651.42
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Nov-17
|16
|1.05
|2.13
|-0.44
|2.61
|Year Ending Nov-18
|15
|1.63
|5.15
|-1.85
|4.00
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|22.03
|38.60
|4.10
|27.24
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Aug-16
|286.00
|314.00
|28.00
|9.79
|Quarter Ending May-16
|291.00
|270.50
|20.50
|7.04
|Quarter Ending Feb-16
|282.00
|312.40
|30.40
|10.78
|Quarter Ending Nov-13
|271.00
|247.00
|24.00
|8.86
|Quarter Ending Nov-11
|220.00
|173.79
|46.21
|21.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending May-12
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Nov-17
|1,460.93
|1,460.93
|1,464.32
|1,464.32
|1,448.65
|Year Ending Nov-18
|1,647.84
|1,647.84
|1,655.29
|1,655.29
|1,651.42
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Nov-17
|1.05
|1.05
|1.19
|1.31
|2.61
|Year Ending Nov-18
|1.63
|1.63
|1.74
|1.88
|4.00
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Nov-17
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Year Ending Nov-18
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Earnings
|Year Ending Nov-17
|0
|0
|1
|7
|Year Ending Nov-18
|0
|0
|0
|7
