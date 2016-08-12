Edition:
Ocado Group PLC (OCDO.L)

OCDO.L on London Stock Exchange

293.80GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
293.80
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
2,112,671
52-wk High
340.00
52-wk Low
233.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- November 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 5 5 5 6
(3) HOLD 3 2 2 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 3 3 3 3
(5) SELL 2 2 2 2
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.75 2.73 2.86 2.80

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Nov-17 15 1,460.93 1,628.49 1,422.58 1,448.65
Year Ending Nov-18 15 1,647.84 1,844.53 1,594.40 1,651.42
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Nov-17 16 1.05 2.13 -0.44 2.61
Year Ending Nov-18 15 1.63 5.15 -1.85 4.00
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 22.03 38.60 4.10 27.24

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Aug-16 286.00 314.00 28.00 9.79
Quarter Ending May-16 291.00 270.50 20.50 7.04
Quarter Ending Feb-16 282.00 312.40 30.40 10.78
Quarter Ending Nov-13 271.00 247.00 24.00 8.86
Quarter Ending Nov-11 220.00 173.79 46.21 21.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending May-12 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Nov-17 1,460.93 1,460.93 1,464.32 1,464.32 1,448.65
Year Ending Nov-18 1,647.84 1,647.84 1,655.29 1,655.29 1,651.42
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Nov-17 1.05 1.05 1.19 1.31 2.61
Year Ending Nov-18 1.63 1.63 1.74 1.88 4.00

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Nov-17 0 0 1 4
Year Ending Nov-18 0 0 0 6
Earnings
Year Ending Nov-17 0 0 1 7
Year Ending Nov-18 0 0 0 7

Earnings vs. Estimates

Ocado Group PLC News

Market Views

