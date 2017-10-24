Oceana Group Ltd (OCEJ.J)

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Sep-17 3 7,603.54 8,005.00 7,360.00 8,792.40 Year Ending Sep-18 3 8,068.40 8,690.00 7,754.00 9,465.62 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Sep-17 3 487.80 665.00 395.00 707.53 Year Ending Sep-18 3 604.70 723.00 532.00 784.00 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 4.20 4.20 4.20 12.10