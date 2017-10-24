Edition:
Oceana Group Ltd (OCEJ.J)

OCEJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

8,990.00ZAc
2:31pm BST
Change (% chg)

20.00 (+0.22%)
Prev Close
8,970.00
Open
8,620.00
Day's High
9,000.00
Day's Low
8,620.00
Volume
12,909
Avg. Vol
85,168
52-wk High
12,639.00
52-wk Low
7,800.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Underperform -- September 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 2 2 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.67 3.67 3.00 3.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Sep-17 3 7,603.54 8,005.00 7,360.00 8,792.40
Year Ending Sep-18 3 8,068.40 8,690.00 7,754.00 9,465.62
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Sep-17 3 487.80 665.00 395.00 707.53
Year Ending Sep-18 3 604.70 723.00 532.00 784.00
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 4.20 4.20 4.20 12.10

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Sep-17 7,603.54 7,603.54 7,603.54 7,677.25 8,792.40
Year Ending Sep-18 8,068.40 8,068.40 8,068.40 8,329.95 9,465.62
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Sep-17 487.80 487.80 487.80 560.55 707.53
Year Ending Sep-18 604.70 604.70 604.70 686.83 784.00

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Sep-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Sep-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Sep-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Sep-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

