Oil India Ltd (OILI.NS)
OILI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
344.95INR
11:17am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs5.15 (+1.52%)
Prev Close
Rs339.80
Open
Rs339.70
Day's High
Rs346.30
Day's Low
Rs336.95
Volume
526,708
Avg. Vol
658,612
52-wk High
Rs371.25
52-wk Low
Rs257.10
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|8.51
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|8
|7
|7
|7
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|7
|7
|8
|7
|(3) HOLD
|7
|8
|8
|9
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|2
|3
|3
|(5) SELL
|2
|2
|2
|2
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.35
|2.42
|2.46
|2.50
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|17
|26,125.70
|29,417.90
|23,500.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|2
|27,667.80
|29,835.60
|25,500.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|25
|107,096.00
|140,709.00
|92,692.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|16
|109,092.00
|132,925.00
|97,084.00
|106,366.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|14
|115,954.00
|128,617.00
|100,592.00
|121,040.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|7
|8.51
|12.20
|5.90
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|2
|8.38
|8.80
|7.95
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|27
|33.69
|58.15
|20.30
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|17
|30.60
|39.00
|22.80
|31.86
|Year Ending Mar-19
|15
|32.56
|46.00
|24.60
|38.30
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|24,033.60
|23,317.40
|716.21
|2.98
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|26,125.70
|24,355.30
|1,770.45
|6.78
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|24,846.80
|23,763.70
|1,083.08
|4.36
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|23,168.70
|22,427.20
|741.48
|3.20
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|23,452.20
|21,333.10
|2,119.15
|9.04
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|5.87
|5.67
|0.20
|3.41
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|8.51
|14.55
|6.04
|70.98
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|7.68
|5.67
|2.01
|26.16
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|7.11
|7.24
|0.14
|1.96
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|7.17
|6.16
|1.01
|14.06
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|26,125.70
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|27,667.80
|26,667.80
|27,461.50
|27,461.50
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|107,096.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|109,092.00
|108,861.00
|109,295.00
|109,870.00
|106,366.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|115,954.00
|116,010.00
|115,823.00
|115,437.00
|121,040.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|8.51
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|8.38
|8.18
|8.27
|8.27
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|33.69
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|30.60
|30.53
|30.60
|31.16
|31.86
|Year Ending Mar-19
|32.56
|32.36
|32.19
|32.52
|38.30
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|0
|2
|0
- UPDATE 1-Cairn Oil and Gas to invest $4.6 bln in new exploration
- Indian PM Modi targets more energy reforms after meeting oil chiefs
- EXCLUSIVE-India's plan to sell stakes in producing fields to hit state explorers' profit - sources
- EXCLUSIVE-India may offer up to 60 pct stakes in producing fields to private companies -sources
- EXCLUSIVE-India may offer up to 60 pct stakes in producing fields to private companies -sources