Oil India Ltd (OILI.NS)

OILI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

344.95INR
11:17am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs5.15 (+1.52%)
Prev Close
Rs339.80
Open
Rs339.70
Day's High
Rs346.30
Day's Low
Rs336.95
Volume
526,708
Avg. Vol
658,612
52-wk High
Rs371.25
52-wk Low
Rs257.10

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 8.51 March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 8 7 7 7
(2) OUTPERFORM 7 7 8 7
(3) HOLD 7 8 8 9
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 2 3 3
(5) SELL 2 2 2 2
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.35 2.42 2.46 2.50

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 17 26,125.70 29,417.90 23,500.00 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 2 27,667.80 29,835.60 25,500.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 25 107,096.00 140,709.00 92,692.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 16 109,092.00 132,925.00 97,084.00 106,366.00
Year Ending Mar-19 14 115,954.00 128,617.00 100,592.00 121,040.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 7 8.51 12.20 5.90 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 2 8.38 8.80 7.95 --
Year Ending Mar-17 27 33.69 58.15 20.30 --
Year Ending Mar-18 17 30.60 39.00 22.80 31.86
Year Ending Mar-19 15 32.56 46.00 24.60 38.30

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 24,033.60 23,317.40 716.21 2.98
Quarter Ending Mar-17 26,125.70 24,355.30 1,770.45 6.78
Quarter Ending Dec-16 24,846.80 23,763.70 1,083.08 4.36
Quarter Ending Sep-16 23,168.70 22,427.20 741.48 3.20
Quarter Ending Jun-16 23,452.20 21,333.10 2,119.15 9.04
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 5.87 5.67 0.20 3.41
Quarter Ending Mar-17 8.51 14.55 6.04 70.98
Quarter Ending Dec-16 7.68 5.67 2.01 26.16
Quarter Ending Sep-16 7.11 7.24 0.14 1.96
Quarter Ending Jun-16 7.17 6.16 1.01 14.06

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 26,125.70 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 27,667.80 26,667.80 27,461.50 27,461.50 --
Year Ending Mar-17 107,096.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 109,092.00 108,861.00 109,295.00 109,870.00 106,366.00
Year Ending Mar-19 115,954.00 116,010.00 115,823.00 115,437.00 121,040.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 8.51 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 8.38 8.18 8.27 8.27 --
Year Ending Mar-17 33.69 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 30.60 30.53 30.60 31.16 31.86
Year Ending Mar-19 32.56 32.36 32.19 32.52 38.30

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 0 1 1
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 0 1 1
Year Ending Mar-19 0 1 1 1
Earnings
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 0 1 1
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 0 1 1
Year Ending Mar-19 1 0 2 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Oil India Ltd News

