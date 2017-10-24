Edition:
Omaxe Ltd (OMAX.NS)

OMAX.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

208.20INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs3.45 (+1.68%)
Prev Close
Rs204.75
Open
Rs204.70
Day's High
Rs208.50
Day's Low
Rs204.55
Volume
679,396
Avg. Vol
586,182
52-wk High
Rs215.70
52-wk Low
Rs154.75

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy -- March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.00 1.00 1.00 1.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 1 19,408.00 19,408.00 19,408.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 1 5.20 5.20 5.20 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-12 4,702.00 3,630.64 1,071.36 22.79
Quarter Ending Dec-11 4,038.00 4,518.06 480.06 11.89
Quarter Ending Sep-11 3,442.00 4,541.25 1,099.25 31.94

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 19,408.00 -- -- -- --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 5.20 -- -- -- --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --

