Omaxe Ltd (OMAX.NS)
OMAX.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
208.20INR
10:59am BST
208.20INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs3.45 (+1.68%)
Rs3.45 (+1.68%)
Prev Close
Rs204.75
Rs204.75
Open
Rs204.70
Rs204.70
Day's High
Rs208.50
Rs208.50
Day's Low
Rs204.55
Rs204.55
Volume
679,396
679,396
Avg. Vol
586,182
586,182
52-wk High
Rs215.70
Rs215.70
52-wk Low
Rs154.75
Rs154.75
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Buy
|--
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.00
|1.00
|1.00
|1.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1
|19,408.00
|19,408.00
|19,408.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1
|5.20
|5.20
|5.20
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-12
|4,702.00
|3,630.64
|1,071.36
|22.79
|Quarter Ending Dec-11
|4,038.00
|4,518.06
|480.06
|11.89
|Quarter Ending Sep-11
|3,442.00
|4,541.25
|1,099.25
|31.94
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|19,408.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|5.20
|--
|--
|--
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--