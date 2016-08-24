Edition:
United Kingdom

Old Mutual PLC (OML.L)

OML.L on London Stock Exchange

195.30GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
195.30
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
8,519,636
52-wk High
229.84
52-wk Low
182.30

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 3 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 5 5 5 6
(4) UNDERPERFORM 3 3 3 3
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.67 2.67 2.67 2.83

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 2 4,518.42 5,195.85 3,841.00 1,894.93
Year Ending Dec-18 2 4,712.82 5,327.64 4,098.00 2,072.20
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 9 20.72 23.07 17.98 19.89
Year Ending Dec-18 9 22.22 24.30 19.20 21.57
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 10.10 11.30 8.00 5.72

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 4,518.42 4,518.42 4,518.42 5,195.85 1,894.93
Year Ending Dec-18 4,712.82 4,712.82 4,712.82 5,327.64 2,072.20
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 20.72 20.72 20.56 20.88 19.89
Year Ending Dec-18 22.22 22.22 22.02 22.27 21.57

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Old Mutual PLC News

» More OML.L News

Market Views

» More OML.L Market Views