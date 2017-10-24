Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC.BO)
ONGC.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange
176.00INR
11:28am BST
176.00INR
11:28am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs4.40 (+2.56%)
Rs4.40 (+2.56%)
Prev Close
Rs171.60
Rs171.60
Open
Rs171.65
Rs171.65
Day's High
Rs177.15
Rs177.15
Day's Low
Rs171.20
Rs171.20
Volume
852,843
852,843
Avg. Vol
673,260
673,260
52-wk High
Rs212.00
Rs212.00
52-wk Low
Rs155.30
Rs155.30
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|3.24
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|12
|11
|11
|11
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|10
|11
|11
|11
|(3) HOLD
|10
|10
|12
|10
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.94
|1.97
|2.03
|2.03
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|4
|303,339.00
|598,613.00
|177,848.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|374,101.00
|374,101.00
|374,101.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|27
|1,363,070.00
|1,660,590.00
|930,919.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|26
|1,498,690.00
|1,651,540.00
|1,092,230.00
|1,499,810.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|25
|1,615,560.00
|1,865,100.00
|1,231,280.00
|1,609,670.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|3.24
|3.24
|3.24
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|3.63
|3.63
|3.63
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|28
|15.87
|19.10
|12.98
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|28
|17.75
|21.00
|14.80
|17.03
|Year Ending Mar-19
|27
|20.24
|24.04
|17.40
|18.52
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|9.00
|12.19
|5.80
|19.58
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|387,953.00
|676,415.00
|288,462.12
|74.35
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|303,339.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|374,101.00
|374,101.00
|390,663.00
|390,663.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1,363,070.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1,498,690.00
|1,497,440.00
|1,504,320.00
|1,511,940.00
|1,499,810.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1,615,560.00
|1,616,450.00
|1,625,160.00
|1,633,920.00
|1,609,670.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|3.24
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|3.63
|3.63
|3.63
|3.63
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|15.87
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|17.75
|17.70
|17.89
|17.86
|17.03
|Year Ending Mar-19
|20.24
|20.26
|20.39
|20.37
|18.52
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|0
|3
|1
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|1
|2
|2
