Edition:
United Kingdom

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC.BO)

ONGC.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

176.00INR
11:28am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs4.40 (+2.56%)
Prev Close
Rs171.60
Open
Rs171.65
Day's High
Rs177.15
Day's Low
Rs171.20
Volume
852,843
Avg. Vol
673,260
52-wk High
Rs212.00
52-wk Low
Rs155.30

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 3.24 March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 12 11 11 11
(2) OUTPERFORM 10 11 11 11
(3) HOLD 10 10 12 10
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.94 1.97 2.03 2.03

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 4 303,339.00 598,613.00 177,848.00 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 374,101.00 374,101.00 374,101.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 27 1,363,070.00 1,660,590.00 930,919.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 26 1,498,690.00 1,651,540.00 1,092,230.00 1,499,810.00
Year Ending Mar-19 25 1,615,560.00 1,865,100.00 1,231,280.00 1,609,670.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 3.24 3.24 3.24 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 3.63 3.63 3.63 --
Year Ending Mar-17 28 15.87 19.10 12.98 --
Year Ending Mar-18 28 17.75 21.00 14.80 17.03
Year Ending Mar-19 27 20.24 24.04 17.40 18.52
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 9.00 12.19 5.80 19.58

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-16 387,953.00 676,415.00 288,462.12 74.35

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 303,339.00 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 374,101.00 374,101.00 390,663.00 390,663.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 1,363,070.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 1,498,690.00 1,497,440.00 1,504,320.00 1,511,940.00 1,499,810.00
Year Ending Mar-19 1,615,560.00 1,616,450.00 1,625,160.00 1,633,920.00 1,609,670.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 3.24 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 3.63 3.63 3.63 3.63 --
Year Ending Mar-17 15.87 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 17.75 17.70 17.89 17.86 17.03
Year Ending Mar-19 20.24 20.26 20.39 20.37 18.52

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 0 1 2
Year Ending Mar-19 0 1 1 2
Earnings
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 0 3 1
Year Ending Mar-19 0 1 2 2

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd News

» More ONGC.BO News