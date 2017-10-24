Ontex Group NV (ONTEX.BR)
ONTEX.BR on Brussels Stock Exchange
28.97EUR
10:05am BST
Change (% chg)
€-0.16 (-0.53%)
€-0.16 (-0.53%)
Prev Close
€29.12
Open
€29.01
Day's High
€29.25
Day's Low
€28.88
Volume
47,055
Avg. Vol
142,959
52-wk High
€33.74
52-wk Low
€24.20
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|5
|5
|6
|6
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|1
|(3) HOLD
|5
|5
|5
|5
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.15
|2.15
|2.07
|2.08
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|3
|593.40
|626.00
|538.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|12
|2,397.84
|2,448.00
|2,368.32
|2,166.51
|Year Ending Dec-18
|12
|2,542.13
|2,589.00
|2,493.29
|2,264.63
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|11
|1.88
|1.99
|1.82
|1.89
|Year Ending Dec-18
|12
|2.07
|2.23
|1.95
|2.09
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|8.09
|9.18
|6.70
|10.90
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|610.30
|617.00
|6.70
|1.10
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|534.99
|556.90
|21.91
|4.10
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|516.78
|520.20
|3.42
|0.66
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|491.75
|510.20
|18.45
|3.75
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|512.07
|510.20
|1.87
|0.37
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|0.40
|0.42
|0.02
|4.48
|Quarter Ending Dec-14
|0.27
|0.23
|0.04
|15.29
|Quarter Ending Sep-14
|0.09
|0.22
|0.13
|155.81
|Quarter Ending Jun-14
|0.26
|0.25
|0.01
|3.47
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|593.40
|592.32
|592.32
|592.32
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2,397.84
|2,393.91
|2,401.00
|2,403.00
|2,166.51
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2,542.13
|2,537.77
|2,547.36
|2,551.61
|2,264.63
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1.88
|1.87
|1.89
|1.89
|1.89
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2.07
|2.09
|2.10
|2.11
|2.09
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|1
|0
|5
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|1
|1
|4
