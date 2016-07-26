Edition:
United Kingdom

Ophir Energy PLC (OPHR.L)

OPHR.L on London Stock Exchange

67.75GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
67.75
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
798,920
52-wk High
103.41
52-wk Low
67.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -0.05 December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 7 6 6 6
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 5 5 4
(3) HOLD 6 6 6 6
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.06 2.11 2.11 2.28

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 12 180.48 197.10 157.00 196.22
Year Ending Dec-18 12 210.18 242.60 161.90 208.15
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 -0.05 -0.05 -0.05 0.00
Year Ending Dec-17 14 -0.08 0.01 -0.17 -0.03
Year Ending Dec-18 14 -0.01 0.06 -0.13 -0.01

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 180.48 180.32 180.67 189.00 196.22
Year Ending Dec-18 210.18 205.88 204.63 216.18 208.15
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 -0.05 -0.05 -0.05 -0.05 0.00
Year Ending Dec-17 -0.08 -0.07 -0.04 -0.03 -0.03
Year Ending Dec-18 -0.01 -0.01 -0.01 -0.00 -0.01

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 1 1 4 2
Year Ending Dec-18 2 0 3 1
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 2 0 8
Year Ending Dec-18 2 0 3 2

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Ophir Energy PLC News

» More OPHR.L News

Market Views

» More OPHR.L Market Views