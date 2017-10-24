Edition:
Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd (ORCR.NS)

ORCR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,342.65INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-26.60 (-1.94%)
Prev Close
Rs1,369.25
Open
Rs1,369.00
Day's High
Rs1,385.90
Day's Low
Rs1,342.60
Volume
2,257
Avg. Vol
10,918
52-wk High
Rs1,460.00
52-wk Low
Rs670.50

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 4 4 4 4
(3) HOLD 3 3 3 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.43 2.43 2.43 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 5 3,444.34 3,767.70 2,923.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 6 3,905.52 4,400.00 3,279.00 3,792.28
Year Ending Mar-19 5 4,284.12 4,764.00 3,645.00 4,305.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 5 51.82 55.10 49.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 6 64.02 69.20 60.00 62.67
Year Ending Mar-19 5 77.40 83.80 70.00 73.80

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 3,444.34 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 3,905.52 3,905.52 4,030.82 4,030.82 3,792.28
Year Ending Mar-19 4,284.12 4,284.12 4,314.92 4,314.92 4,305.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 51.82 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 64.02 64.02 64.82 64.82 62.67
Year Ending Mar-19 77.40 77.40 77.74 77.74 73.80

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 1
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd News

