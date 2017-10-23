L'Oreal SA (OREP.PA)
OREP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
185.35EUR
23 Oct 2017
185.35EUR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
€185.35
€185.35
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
549,130
549,130
52-wk High
€197.15
€197.15
52-wk Low
€156.50
€156.50
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|3
|3
|5
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|6
|6
|6
|6
|(3) HOLD
|15
|15
|16
|13
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|3
|4
|4
|4
|(5) SELL
|2
|2
|2
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.83
|2.87
|2.87
|2.66
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|4
|6,583.25
|6,725.00
|6,468.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Dec-18
|1
|721.00
|721.00
|721.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|27
|26,173.50
|27,506.00
|25,655.00
|27,025.40
|Year Ending Dec-18
|26
|27,001.10
|28,237.00
|26,433.00
|28,315.30
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|29
|6.73
|7.59
|6.51
|6.86
|Year Ending Dec-18
|28
|7.09
|7.98
|6.71
|7.30
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|6
|5.60
|6.90
|4.60
|5.48
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-11
|6,066.57
|5,256.00
|810.57
|13.36
|Quarter Ending Sep-11
|4,935.98
|4,937.80
|1.82
|0.04
|Quarter Ending Jun-11
|5,063.88
|4,989.60
|74.27
|1.47
|Quarter Ending Mar-11
|5,103.40
|5,160.00
|56.60
|1.11
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|6,583.25
|6,583.25
|6,583.25
|6,742.50
|--
|Quarter Ending Dec-18
|721.00
|721.00
|721.00
|721.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|26,173.50
|26,173.80
|26,250.00
|26,361.90
|27,025.40
|Year Ending Dec-18
|27,001.10
|26,993.00
|27,143.40
|27,314.00
|28,315.30
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|6.73
|6.70
|6.72
|6.74
|6.86
|Year Ending Dec-18
|7.09
|7.06
|7.08
|7.11
|7.30
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Quarter Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|1
|1
|8
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|1
|1
|7
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|1
|2
|6
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2
|1
|2
|6
