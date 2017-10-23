L'Oreal SA (OREP.PA)

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 4 6,583.25 6,725.00 6,468.00 -- Quarter Ending Dec-18 1 721.00 721.00 721.00 -- Year Ending Dec-17 27 26,173.50 27,506.00 25,655.00 27,025.40 Year Ending Dec-18 26 27,001.10 28,237.00 26,433.00 28,315.30 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 29 6.73 7.59 6.51 6.86 Year Ending Dec-18 28 7.09 7.98 6.71 7.30 LT Growth Rate (%) 6 5.60 6.90 4.60 5.48