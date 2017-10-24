Orpea SA (ORP.PA)
ORP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
101.70EUR
3:43pm BST
101.70EUR
3:43pm BST
Change (% chg)
€-1.30 (-1.26%)
€-1.30 (-1.26%)
Prev Close
€103.00
€103.00
Open
€103.05
€103.05
Day's High
€103.20
€103.20
Day's Low
€101.65
€101.65
Volume
45,647
45,647
Avg. Vol
95,802
95,802
52-wk High
€107.35
€107.35
52-wk Low
€70.36
€70.36
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|6
|7
|9
|8
|(3) HOLD
|3
|2
|2
|2
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|0
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.36
|2.27
|2.08
|2.25
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|9
|3,151.32
|3,178.71
|3,111.00
|3,003.50
|Year Ending Dec-18
|10
|3,359.93
|3,455.21
|3,281.00
|3,170.17
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|10
|3.49
|5.50
|2.97
|3.39
|Year Ending Dec-18
|11
|4.05
|6.10
|3.55
|3.73
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|15.12
|21.14
|9.10
|13.80
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Sep-11
|311.47
|311.70
|0.23
|0.07
|Quarter Ending Jun-11
|300.20
|301.20
|1.00
|0.33
|Quarter Ending Mar-11
|292.00
|293.00
|1.00
|0.34
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3,151.32
|3,160.39
|3,168.56
|3,160.26
|3,003.50
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3,359.93
|3,371.19
|3,379.06
|3,371.12
|3,170.17
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3.49
|3.50
|3.37
|3.37
|3.39
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4.05
|4.06
|3.90
|3.89
|3.73
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|2
|1
|4
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|2
|2
|3
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|2
|3
|3
- French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Sept. 27
- BRIEF-Orpea H1 EBITDA up 17.4 percent at 258.8 million euros
- French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 5
- BRIEF-Orpea expands into Brazil and Portugal and redeems early its ORNANE 2020 bonds
- French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on July 19