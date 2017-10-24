Orient Paper and Industries Ltd (ORPP.NS)
ORPP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
101.95INR
11:19am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs1.80 (+1.80%)
Prev Close
Rs100.15
Open
Rs100.95
Day's High
Rs102.50
Day's Low
Rs99.95
Volume
398,636
Avg. Vol
336,147
52-wk High
Rs113.00
52-wk Low
Rs56.60
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|20,064.50
|20,064.50
|20,064.50
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|21,870.30
|21,870.30
|21,870.30
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|2.80
|2.80
|2.80
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|3.15
|3.15
|3.15
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|4,263.71
|1,451.94
|2,811.77
|65.95
|Quarter Ending Dec-13
|3,237.00
|3,530.64
|293.64
|9.07
|Quarter Ending Sep-13
|3,491.00
|2,939.37
|551.63
|15.80
|Quarter Ending Jun-13
|6,741.00
|3,067.98
|3,673.02
|54.49
|Quarter Ending Mar-13
|7,393.37
|4,706.73
|2,686.64
|36.34
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-18
|20,064.50
|20,064.50
|20,064.50
|20,064.50
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|21,870.30
|21,870.30
|21,870.30
|21,870.30
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings