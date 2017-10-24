Orient Paper and Industries Ltd (ORPP.NS)

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Mar-18 1 20,064.50 20,064.50 20,064.50 -- Year Ending Mar-19 1 21,870.30 21,870.30 21,870.30 -- Earnings (per share) Year Ending Mar-18 1 2.80 2.80 2.80 -- Year Ending Mar-19 1 3.15 3.15 3.15 --