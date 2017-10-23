Edition:
Oriental Weavers Carpet Co SAE (ORWE.CA)

ORWE.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange

18.02EGP
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
£18.02
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
268,954
52-wk High
£20.25
52-wk Low
£8.20

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 3 3
(3) HOLD 3 3 3 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.75 2.75 2.50 2.50

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 3 10,267.60 10,387.80 10,165.00 7,210.23
Year Ending Dec-18 3 11,329.40 11,473.00 11,082.00 7,821.89
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 2 1.47 1.94 1.01 1.14
Year Ending Dec-18 2 1.78 2.35 1.21 1.14

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2,327.00 2,524.25 197.25 8.48
Quarter Ending Sep-16 1,600.00 1,539.00 61.00 3.81
Quarter Ending Dec-15 1,485.10 1,373.74 111.36 7.50
Quarter Ending Jun-15 1,542.22 1,541.00 1.22 0.08
Quarter Ending Sep-14 1,386.23 1,504.31 118.08 8.52

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 10,267.60 10,267.60 10,267.60 10,267.60 7,210.23
Year Ending Dec-18 11,329.40 11,329.40 11,329.40 11,329.40 7,821.89
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1.47 1.47 1.59 1.59 1.14
Year Ending Dec-18 1.78 1.78 1.88 1.88 1.14

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Oriental Weavers Carpet Co SAE News

