Edition:
United Kingdom

OCL India Ltd (OSCM.NS)

OSCM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,302.50INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.60 (-0.20%)
Prev Close
Rs1,305.10
Open
Rs1,300.05
Day's High
Rs1,330.00
Day's Low
Rs1,295.05
Volume
2,705
Avg. Vol
13,687
52-wk High
Rs1,331.00
52-wk Low
Rs651.05

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 1 26,091.00 26,091.00 26,091.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 31,401.00 31,401.00 31,401.00 33,800.00
Year Ending Mar-19 1 33,610.00 33,610.00 33,610.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 1 55.00 55.00 55.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 79.90 79.90 79.90 68.20
Year Ending Mar-19 1 97.90 97.90 97.90 --
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 79.90 79.90 79.90 --

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 26,091.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 31,401.00 31,401.00 31,401.00 31,401.00 33,800.00
Year Ending Mar-19 33,610.00 33,610.00 33,610.00 33,610.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 55.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 79.90 79.90 79.90 79.90 68.20
Year Ending Mar-19 97.90 97.90 97.90 97.90 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

OCL India Ltd News

» More OSCM.NS News