On The Beach Group PLC (OTB.L)
OTB.L on London Stock Exchange
443.75GBp
23 Oct 2017
443.75GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
443.75
443.75
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
303,653
303,653
52-wk High
482.82
482.82
52-wk Low
200.25
200.25
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Buy
|--
|September
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|4
|4
|4
|4
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.20
|1.20
|1.20
|1.20
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|5
|86.20
|87.50
|85.00
|88.13
|Year Ending Sep-18
|5
|105.04
|109.00
|103.00
|102.90
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|5
|17.42
|17.60
|17.20
|17.64
|Year Ending Sep-18
|5
|22.53
|23.45
|21.80
|21.89
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|86.20
|86.20
|86.20
|86.20
|88.13
|Year Ending Sep-18
|105.04
|105.04
|105.04
|105.04
|102.90
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|17.42
|17.42
|17.43
|17.43
|17.64
|Year Ending Sep-18
|22.53
|22.53
|22.52
|22.52
|21.89
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Sep-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Sep-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Sep-17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Sep-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
- BRIEF-On The Beach Group sees one-off cash cost associated with helping customers booked to fly with Monarch Airlines
- BRIEF-Inflexion sold in aggregate 11.5 mln shares in On The Beach at 365p/shr
- BRIEF-Inflexion announces intention to sell up to 11.5 mln shares in On The Beach Group
- BRIEF-On The Beach Group says H1 adjusted EPS up 27.1% to 7.5 pence
- UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 11