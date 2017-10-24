Edition:
United Kingdom

Orascom Telecom Media and Technology Holding SAE (OTMT.CA)

OTMT.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange

0.76EGP
1:29pm BST
Change (% chg)

£-0.01 (-1.30%)
Prev Close
£0.77
Open
£0.77
Day's High
£0.79
Day's Low
£0.76
Volume
43,730,080
Avg. Vol
36,212,125
52-wk High
£0.96
52-wk Low
£0.53

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Sell -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 1 1
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 5.00 5.00 3.50 3.50

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1 261.00 261.00 261.00 261.00
Year Ending Dec-18 1 271.00 271.00 271.00 271.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0.09 0.09 0.09 0.09
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0.08 0.08 0.08 0.08

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 261.00 261.00 261.00 261.00 261.00
Year Ending Dec-18 271.00 271.00 271.00 271.00 271.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.09 0.09 0.09 0.09 0.09
Year Ending Dec-18 0.08 0.08 0.08 0.08 0.08

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Orascom Telecom Media and Technology Holding SAE News

» More OTMT.CA News