Patrizia Immobilien AG (P1ZGn.DE)
P1ZGn.DE on Xetra
18.16EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)
€-0.14 (-0.77%)
Prev Close
€18.30
Open
€18.33
Day's High
€18.41
Day's Low
€17.94
Volume
140,813
Avg. Vol
172,046
52-wk High
€18.70
52-wk Low
€12.80
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Buy
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|5
|5
|5
|5
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.50
|1.50
|1.29
|1.29
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|8
|233.69
|277.90
|206.60
|257.54
|Year Ending Dec-18
|8
|254.91
|323.90
|212.40
|296.70
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|8
|0.69
|0.79
|0.58
|0.83
|Year Ending Dec-18
|8
|0.84
|1.05
|0.67
|1.04
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|50.70
|64.95
|14.25
|28.11
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|46.90
|40.95
|5.95
|12.69
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|52.50
|77.12
|24.62
|46.90
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|192.00
|153.32
|38.68
|20.15
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|56.50
|55.53
|0.97
|1.73
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|0.14
|0.22
|0.08
|62.96
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|0.07
|0.08
|0.01
|12.52
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|0.08
|0.08
|0.01
|9.99
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|0.04
|0.03
|0.01
|19.95
|Quarter Ending Sep-14
|0.00
|-0.01
|0.01
|0.00
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|233.69
|233.56
|233.56
|237.36
|257.54
|Year Ending Dec-18
|254.91
|254.91
|254.91
|258.90
|296.70
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.69
|0.69
|0.69
|0.70
|0.83
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.84
|0.84
|0.84
|0.86
|1.04
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
- German stocks - Factors to watch on October 23
- BRIEF-Patrizia Immobilien acquires global 'fund of funds' business
- BRIEF-Patrizia immobilien wins 200 mln eur pan-european portfolio mandate
- BRIEF-Patrizia Immobilien has 700 million euros for acquisitions - CEO
- BRIEF-Patrizia Immobilien acquires Munich’s boutique Ruby Hotel