Edition:
United Kingdom

P2P Global Investments PLC (P2PG.L)

P2PG.L on London Stock Exchange

792.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
792.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
91,426
52-wk High
918.00
52-wk Low
721.50

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 2 2 2 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.33 2.33 2.33 2.33

Consensus Estimates Analysis

No consensus analysis data available.

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

No consensus estimates data available.

Estimates Revisions Summary

No estimates revision data available.

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.
» More Financials

P2P Global Investments PLC News