Edition:
United Kingdom

Pagegroup PLC (PAGE.L)

PAGE.L on London Stock Exchange

454.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
454.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
934,177
52-wk High
527.97
52-wk Low
339.40

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 3 4 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 11 10 9 9
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 2 2 3
(5) SELL 0 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.76 2.78 2.67 2.74

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 14 1,355.20 1,396.89 1,327.00 1,225.96
Year Ending Dec-18 15 1,424.22 1,490.00 1,313.00 1,236.04
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 16 26.43 27.70 25.65 20.75
Year Ending Dec-18 17 28.49 31.11 26.00 23.00
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 11.58 12.07 11.10 -0.34

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1,355.20 1,355.01 1,337.97 1,331.12 1,225.96
Year Ending Dec-18 1,424.22 1,421.34 1,413.00 1,400.98 1,236.04
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 26.43 26.76 26.20 25.95 20.75
Year Ending Dec-18 28.49 28.72 28.37 28.05 23.00

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 3 3 6 3
Year Ending Dec-18 6 2 7 3
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 1 6 4 7
Year Ending Dec-18 4 5 7 5

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Pagegroup PLC News

» More PAGE.L News

Market Views