Pagegroup PLC (PAGE.L)
PAGE.L on London Stock Exchange
454.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
454.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
454.00
454.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
934,177
934,177
52-wk High
527.97
527.97
52-wk Low
339.40
339.40
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|3
|4
|4
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|11
|10
|9
|9
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|3
|(5) SELL
|0
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.76
|2.78
|2.67
|2.74
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|14
|1,355.20
|1,396.89
|1,327.00
|1,225.96
|Year Ending Dec-18
|15
|1,424.22
|1,490.00
|1,313.00
|1,236.04
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|16
|26.43
|27.70
|25.65
|20.75
|Year Ending Dec-18
|17
|28.49
|31.11
|26.00
|23.00
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|11.58
|12.07
|11.10
|-0.34
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1,355.20
|1,355.01
|1,337.97
|1,331.12
|1,225.96
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1,424.22
|1,421.34
|1,413.00
|1,400.98
|1,236.04
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|26.43
|26.76
|26.20
|25.95
|20.75
|Year Ending Dec-18
|28.49
|28.72
|28.37
|28.05
|23.00
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3
|3
|6
|3
|Year Ending Dec-18
|6
|2
|7
|3
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|6
|4
|7
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4
|5
|7
|5
