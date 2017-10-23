Pampa Energia SA (PAM.BA)
PAM.BA on Buenos Aires Stock Exchange
48.70ARS
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$2.25 (+4.84%)
Prev Close
$46.45
Open
$47.70
Day's High
$48.80
Day's Low
$47.15
Volume
2,056,030
Avg. Vol
1,072,099
52-wk High
$48.80
52-wk Low
$19.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|2
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|1.33
|1.25
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Argentina Peso (ARS)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Argentina Peso (ARS)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|58,135.00
|58,135.00
|58,135.00
|22,364.40
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|75,204.00
|75,204.00
|75,204.00
|33,295.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3
|3.69
|5.00
|2.33
|2.84
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3
|6.05
|7.20
|4.91
|5.07
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Argentina Peso (ARS)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Argentina Peso (ARS)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|15,690.00
|15,635.00
|55.00
|0.35
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|14,770.00
|15,166.00
|396.00
|2.68
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|11,604.00
|13,014.90
|1,410.90
|12.16
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|9,017.10
|9,897.57
|880.47
|9.76
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|4,420.00
|4,170.37
|249.63
|5.65
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|0.18
|-0.05
|0.23
|127.78
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|0.46
|0.98
|0.52
|113.04
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|0.42
|0.58
|0.16
|38.10
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|-0.17
|-0.54
|0.37
|-219.00
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|0.48
|-0.40
|0.88
|182.50
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Argentina Peso (ARS)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Argentina Peso (ARS)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|58,135.00
|58,135.00
|58,135.00
|--
|22,364.40
|Year Ending Dec-18
|75,204.00
|75,204.00
|75,204.00
|--
|33,295.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3.69
|3.69
|3.69
|2.56
|2.84
|Year Ending Dec-18
|6.05
|6.05
|6.05
|5.05
|5.07
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
