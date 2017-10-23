Edition:
Pampa Energia SA (PAM.BA)

PAM.BA on Buenos Aires Stock Exchange

48.70ARS
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$2.25 (+4.84%)
Prev Close
$46.45
Open
$47.70
Day's High
$48.80
Day's Low
$47.15
Volume
2,056,030
Avg. Vol
1,072,099
52-wk High
$48.80
52-wk Low
$19.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 2 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 1 1 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 1.33 1.25

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Argentina Peso (ARS)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Argentina Peso (ARS)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1 58,135.00 58,135.00 58,135.00 22,364.40
Year Ending Dec-18 1 75,204.00 75,204.00 75,204.00 33,295.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 3 3.69 5.00 2.33 2.84
Year Ending Dec-18 3 6.05 7.20 4.91 5.07

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Argentina Peso (ARS)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Argentina Peso (ARS)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 15,690.00 15,635.00 55.00 0.35
Quarter Ending Mar-17 14,770.00 15,166.00 396.00 2.68
Quarter Ending Dec-16 11,604.00 13,014.90 1,410.90 12.16
Quarter Ending Sep-16 9,017.10 9,897.57 880.47 9.76
Quarter Ending Jun-16 4,420.00 4,170.37 249.63 5.65
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 0.18 -0.05 0.23 127.78
Quarter Ending Mar-17 0.46 0.98 0.52 113.04
Quarter Ending Dec-16 0.42 0.58 0.16 38.10
Quarter Ending Sep-16 -0.17 -0.54 0.37 -219.00
Quarter Ending Jun-16 0.48 -0.40 0.88 182.50

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Argentina Peso (ARS)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Argentina Peso (ARS)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 58,135.00 58,135.00 58,135.00 -- 22,364.40
Year Ending Dec-18 75,204.00 75,204.00 75,204.00 -- 33,295.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 3.69 3.69 3.69 2.56 2.84
Year Ending Dec-18 6.05 6.05 6.05 5.05 5.07

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

