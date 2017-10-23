Edition:
United Kingdom

Paragon Banking Group PLC (PARA.L)

PARA.L on London Stock Exchange

462.40GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
462.40
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
911,957
52-wk High
490.80
52-wk Low
319.89

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- September 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 4 3 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 6 6 6 6
(3) HOLD 3 2 2 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 3 3 2
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.20 2.27 2.36 2.29

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Sep-17 13 254.32 259.00 236.07 250.38
Year Ending Sep-18 14 279.47 301.50 258.45 267.34
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Sep-17 14 42.27 43.70 40.60 40.39
Year Ending Sep-18 14 45.65 50.00 27.52 44.75
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 5.53 7.30 3.30 2.70

Historical Surprises

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Sep-17 254.32 254.32 254.11 254.11 250.38
Year Ending Sep-18 279.47 279.47 279.25 279.25 267.34
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Sep-17 42.27 42.23 42.23 42.13 40.39
Year Ending Sep-18 45.65 45.65 45.62 45.31 44.75

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Sep-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Sep-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Sep-17 1 0 1 0
Year Ending Sep-18 0 0 2 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Paragon Banking Group PLC News

