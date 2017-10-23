Paragon Banking Group PLC (PARA.L)

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Sep-17 13 254.32 259.00 236.07 250.38 Year Ending Sep-18 14 279.47 301.50 258.45 267.34 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Sep-17 14 42.27 43.70 40.60 40.39 Year Ending Sep-18 14 45.65 50.00 27.52 44.75 LT Growth Rate (%) 3 5.53 7.30 3.30 2.70