Parrot SA (PARRO.PA)

PARRO.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

10.71EUR
3:49pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.04 (-0.37%)
Prev Close
€10.75
Open
€10.75
Day's High
€10.78
Day's Low
€10.66
Volume
19,886
Avg. Vol
74,043
52-wk High
€13.00
52-wk Low
€6.87

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.00 3.00 3.00 3.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1 166.84 166.84 166.84 340.00
Year Ending Dec-18 1 180.28 180.28 180.28 396.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1 -0.94 -0.94 -0.94 -1.66
Year Ending Dec-18 1 -0.32 -0.32 -0.32 -0.09

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-11 61.60 54.50 7.10 11.53
Quarter Ending Jun-11 62.10 64.00 1.90 3.06
Quarter Ending Mar-11 56.00 57.40 1.40 2.50
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Sep-11 0.30 0.32 0.02 7.52
Quarter Ending Jun-11 0.33 0.32 0.01 2.27
Quarter Ending Mar-11 0.17 0.30 0.13 78.25

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 166.84 166.84 211.12 211.12 340.00
Year Ending Dec-18 180.28 180.28 228.69 228.69 396.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 -0.94 -0.94 -1.38 -1.38 -1.66
Year Ending Dec-18 -0.32 -0.32 -0.11 -0.11 -0.09

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

